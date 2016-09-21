Kuwait is ‘determined to destroy terrorism’

KUWAIT: Kuwait has vowed to “confront and destroy terrorism,” Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said yesterday. Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled made those remarks in a speech to open a special martial arts competition featuring military and security personnel.

The Acting Prime Minister lauded the people of Kuwait for their support of security forces in their efforts to safeguard the nation’s security and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Interior said that it is an opportunity for security personnel to display their prowess and capabilities, adding that he is highly impressed by the performances of the contestants. He also underscored that the Ministry of Interior is a proponent of such contests that instill a competitive spirit in the participants, which ultimately helps equip security guards with the dexterity needed to protect the nation. — KUNA

By Hanan Al-Saadoun