Kuwait demands Arab representation in UNSC seats

NEW YORK: The Arab League’s position on the Security Council reform process is to demand permanent Arab representation with full terms of reference in the event of any future expansion of the council, Kuwait said. This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi on behalf of the Arab Group in the United Nations General Assembly during discussion on the item of equitable representation and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters on Tuesday. Otaibi pointed out that representation justice also requires proportional Arab representation in the number of non-permanent seats in the enlarged Security Council.” At a time when the United Nations is undergoing multiple reform processes to strengthen its role and enable it to face the growing challenges of the international community, the issue of Security Council reform and equitable representation is one of the cornerstones of the overall reform process of the United Nations,” he said.

“This makes us more resolute and determined to intensify efforts to achieve real and comprehensive reform of the Security Council, which is mandated to take care of international peace and security under the Charter of the Organization to become more capable and effective to meet these challenges and overcome them in a more representative, transparent, impartial and credible manner.” He explained that more than two decades after the discussions aimed at expanding the membership of the Security Council and improving its methods of work, which are permeated by many initiatives and positions by a number of countries and groups of countries, including the Arab Group, “it is important to push the process of reform of the Security Council.”

Peacekeepers

Separately, Kuwait has expressed its appreciation to the peacekeepers in Africa and around the world who have given their lives to preserve peace, renewing support for the efforts of African countries in the Security Council, including their intention to present a draft resolution on peace support operations. This came during a speech by Kuwait at the Security Council meeting on the strengthening of peacekeeping operations in Africa, which Otaibi delivered.

“The Charter of the United Nations provided us with an umbrella for regional cooperation and 73 years later, the majority of the member states of the Organization agreed to adopt the Declaration of Common Commitments, which dealt with topics such as partnership, as stated in the Secretary-General’s initiative for peacekeeping,” he said. “We will never find an example of this cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union, so it is up to our Council to advance its cooperation with the Peace and Security Council, guided by its resolutions 2320 (2016) and 2378 (2018), which highlight the commitment to strengthen collective security and take steps towards greater cooperation, including funding of missions”, he noted.

“The 2017 common framework for improving the partnership in peace and security, in addition to the annual meetings between the Security Council and the Peace and Security Council, as well as membership of the United Nations on the Board of Trustees of the African Union Peace Fund, will provide us with a renewed opportunity to increase and sustain dialogue between the two organizations, “he said.

“The noble goal of silencing the guns is currently elusive, but it is still possible and closer to achieving our concerted efforts. Kuwait’s accession as an observer to the African Union in 2001 and its hosting of the third Arab-African Summit in 2013 stems from its belief in the importance of cooperation with the African continent and the specificity it represents to countries, Arab security and common security,” he pointed out. Otaibi expressed his hope for the Council’s continued interest in the issues of regional cooperation, pointing out that it is counting on the unity of the African countries in the Union and in the Security Council. – KUNA