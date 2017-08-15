Kuwait delivers 55 tons of healthcare aid to Mosul

IRBIL: Kuwaiti medical aid weighing 55 tons poured into the war-ravaged Iraqi city of Mosul yesterday, the latest in a special campaign Kuwait has created for its Gulf neighbor. Speaking to KUNA, Kuwait’s Consul General in Irbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan, Dr Omar Al-Kandari, said that Kuwait’s Consulate General and the Kurdish government were overseeing the aid process, where medical supplies were delivered to hospitals across the region, all of which suffer from a dearth of equipment. He pointed out that Kuwait has thus far provided 400 tons of comprehensive medical aid to the northern Iraqi region.

Meanwhile, Director of Ninawa province’s health department Dr Laith Abaalaziz told KUNA that the Iraqi people were in dire need of such aid, thanking Kuwait for the continued support. He added that the copious aid given by Kuwait would meet the needs of medical centers in the region, saying that it will help save the lives of many of the city’s ailing people. Similarly, Hoshang Mohammad, the director general of the Kurdish regional government’s joint crisis coordination center, said that hospitals across the region have been inundated with patients, all of whom are in desperate need of the aid. Kuwait has ratcheted up medical aid to Iraq in recent months, granting many Iraqis access to urgent healthcare. – KUNA