Kuwait delegation in India for UNESCO Conference

NEW DELHI: A high-level five-member Kuwaiti delegation, headed by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Bader Hamad Al-Essa traveled to India on Sunday to participate in the UNESCO International Conference on the Prevention of Violent Extremism through Education: Taking Action. The two-day conference, co-organized by UNESCO and UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development explores ways of containing extremist thoughts and bring peace through education, according to sources from Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi.

A number of ministers and educational experts from Arab, African and other countries of the world are scheduled to participate in the conference, starting on Monday, to build mutual understanding in the field and to deliberate on ways of strengthening cooperation among the countries to end violent extremism. The conference would also work as a platform to strengthen both formal and informal education to safeguard the new generation from violent extremism.

The conference would take up the five recommendations proposed in the UNESCO Guide namely developing education policies for inclusion and diversity, promoting safe and supportive school environments, building resilience and fostering constructive engagement, identifying students at risk and building partnerships. The UNESCO conference would also deal with the poor security situation in many countries due to increasing violent extremism. In addition, a number of education specialists, policy makers, experts, chief security officers, officials from intergovernmental organizations working in the field of Prevention of Violent Extremism would critically analyze and explore ways of developing mechanism to prevent youth from falling in the extremist thoughts. – KUNA