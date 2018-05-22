Kuwait Defense Minister chairs SCPD’s meeting

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah presided over the 11th meeting of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) yesterday. The council discussed items listed on the agenda that included a memorandum of the media and general policies committee’s view on a strategy to counter terrorism, Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services Affairs Jenan Boushehri said after the meeting.

The gathering also focused on a memorandum on the economic development committee’s view regarding Jaber hospital, Boushehri, also Acting Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, added. A visual presentation was showcased during the meeting on the plan of institutions and bodies belonging to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry so as to achieve the desired development in line with the vision of His Highness the Amir, she noted. – KUNA