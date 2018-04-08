Kuwait defeat Malaysia in Davis Cup

KUWAIT: Kuwait cemented its place in the second group of the men’s Davis Cup as they defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the qualifiers that were played in Vietnam with the participation nine countries including Kuwait.

Mohammad Al-Ghareeb won the first singles match with the score of 2-0, meanwhile his colleague Abdallah Maqdis won the second singles match with the score of 2-1. This fifth win by Kuwait comes after defeating Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and finally Syria.