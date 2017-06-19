Kuwait confused over reluctance to address Israeli violations

GENEVA: A Kuwaiti diplomat yesterday said that he was bewildered over the selective approaches taken by some nations to the issue of human rights violations in Arab lands occupied by Israel. Addressing the 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Kuwait’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations (UN) Jamal Al-Ghunaim said that some nations’ refusal to join discussions over Israeli human rights violations is tantamount to veiled support of Israel.

Moreover, he noted that it was imperative to have continued dialogue over the worsening humanitarian conditions in Arab lands occupied by Israel, an issue that makes up the seventh item on the agenda of the 35th UNHRC session. The Kuwaiti envoy underscored the need for Israel to abide by UN resolution 2334, which states that Israeli settlement activity in Palestinian territories is legally null and void. Ghunaim also spoke of Kuwait’s humanitarian obligation to support the Palestinian people until their aspirations for statehood and sovereignty come to fruition. The 35th UNHRC session, which runs from June 6-23, delves into human rights issues through reports produced by specialists. —KUNA