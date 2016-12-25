Kuwait condemns burning of two Turkish soldiers

KUWAIT: Kuwait strongly condemns the heinous terrorist crime of burning two Turkish soldiers by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, a senior source at the Foreign Ministry stated Friday.

This brutal crime reaffirms that barbarism of this terrorist group whose actions run counter to the teachings and tolerant values of Islam which calls for protection of every human soul, the source said. He emphasized Kuwait’s solidarity with Turkey and support to all measures its government takes to maintain the country’s security and stability. — KUNA