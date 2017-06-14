Kuwait committed to UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disability

NEW YORK: The State of Kuwait reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability. Kuwait also affirmed continuous efforts to enhance disable people’s rights and better integrate them in the society to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of the Kuwait 2035 Vision towards persons with disability. This came in a statement delivered late Tuesday by Diplomatic Attache at the State of Kuwait’s permanent mission to the UN Farah Al-Gharaballi during the 10th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

The State of Kuwait began adopting the goals of sustainable development pertaining to the disability that were announced by the UN last September in the domains of health, education and the economy with the societal partnership between the government sectors and civil society organizations, she said. She added that Kuwait is seeking to promote equality in all social, political, civil and economic rights to enhance the rights of persons with disabilities in general, and those with intellectual disabilities in particular.

In an unprecedented move on international level, the Kuwaiti parliament received persons with disabilities for the 12th year in a row to discuss their issues and follow up the activation of the international convention in this regard, she noted. She said Kuwait has been exerting efforts to boost rights of disabled persons through integrating their issues in all national and regional policies and strategies. – KUNA