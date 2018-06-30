Kuwait committed to implement UNSC Resolution 2231

KUWAIT: Kuwait reiterated its commitment to follow up on the implementation of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 on the nuclear agreement to ensure that Iran and other states comply with their obligations. This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi during a UN session on efforts exerted on UN resolution in this regard that was held recently. The ambassador affirmed in his speech Kuwait’s support to all efforts and endeavors aiming to achieve stability and security in the region, which has been suffering from wars and unrest. He stressed also “Kuwait’s firm stance towards all issues of nuclear non-proliferation in general and making the Middle East region free from weapons of mass destruction in particular”.

Kuwait has welcomed the agreement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite its belief that it (agreement) does not tackle all concerns of the region’s countries, he said.

“Based on the spirit of cooperation and support for diplomatic efforts, we expressed our hope that the agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in the Middle East region,” he stressed. Despite the deterioration of security situation in the Middle East and facing constantly interferences into our internal affair as well as destabilizing the region, Kuwait sees that it is imperative to support and encourage all concerned parties to preserve and carry out the deal’s items, he pointed out.

Otaibi referred that causes, which pushed the US to withdraw from the nuclear deal known as JCPOA, require re-shedding light on tackling all regional and international concerns pertaining to the deal. He expressed concern over assessment by the secretary of implementing the resolution 2231 on the ballistic missiles fired on Saudi Arabia from Yemen and issues related to the transfer of military weapons to other countries in the region. He renewed that Kuwait condemns in the strongest terms the launch of the ballistic missiles on Saudi Arabia that target its national security and civil sites of bothers in the Arabia Gulf.

He affirmed the Arab League’s stance, issued during the 29th summit on Jerusalem that has called for the necessity of maintaining security and stability of the region’s countries and the safety of their nations. It also stressed the need to abide by not to interfere in internal affairs of countries, and to respect their sovereignty and maintain good-neighborly relations as well as stop provocative acts, which would undermine confidence-building and threaten security and stability. – KUNA