Kuwait commemorates Iraq’s 1990 invasion

KUWAIT: The government of Kuwait yesterday commemorated the August 2, 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, during which hundreds of people were martyred and left unaccounted for until an international coalition liberated the country in February 1991.The government, in a meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said in a statement the Iraqi regime and its forces destroyed “all aspects of civilization and life” in Kuwait.

The cabinet, marking the 28th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion and seven-month occupation, due next Thursday, prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon souls of martyrs and innocent people who lost their lives during the occupation. It highly appreciated the faithful endeavors and sacrifices of late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti people in confronting the aggression. The cabinet also expressed gratitude for all countries which supported Kuwait’s just cause which led to the defeat of the aggressors.

It called on the Kuwaiti people to learn lessons from this agonizing experience, and safeguard security and stability of Kuwait, as well as join hands to boost national unity. Iraqi regime forces invaded and occupied Kuwait for seven months before they were ejected by a US-led international alliance in February 1991. During the occupation, the Iraqi troops killed Kuwaiti people, looted and destroyed private and public properties, and held citizens as prisoners. The Iraqi forces also torched over 700 oil wells before leaving the country.

Fake certificate owners

The government also underlined it would pursue “legal action” against employees who have obtained fake educational certificates, as well as collaborators. The government, in a meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said it was determined to pursue legal action against employees – regardless of their positions – who sought fake educational certificates as well as those who helped them, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement.

The cabinet also decided to form a committee with a task of examining educational certificates of state employees – citizens and expatriates – to verify their authenticity. Legal action will be launched against any person who is found guilty of obtaining a fake certificate, which resulted in obtaining promotions or financial benefits, said Al-Saleh.

The committee will be chaired by Ministry of Higher Education, and has Civil Services Commission and Fatwa Legal Advice department as members. The committee, said Al-Saleh, would provide a monthly report including measures to addressing this issue and preventive action. The cabinet, he noted, assigned the Ministry of Higher Education to establish electronic link with relevant authorities to verify the certificates. – KUNA