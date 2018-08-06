Kuwait civil aviation reaffirms compliance with int’l regulations

Terminal 4 added value to transport services: Bahrain

KUWAIT: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Sunday it was fully committed to biding by international standards related to operation of airlines at Kuwait International Airport. DGCA said in a statement it was strictly implementing safety and security measures to guarantee rights of travelers. The Directorate will execute punitive measures against any carrier violating aviation laws and legislations.

Separately, Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Kamal Mohammad said Sunday Kuwait Airport’s Terminal Four (T4) was an added value to air transport in Kuwait. Kamal made the remarks during a meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Azzam Al-Sabah, and the Bahraini minister congratulated leaders of Kuwait for the operation of T4, due to launch operation in a flight to Manama tomorrow, the official Bahraini News Agency (BNA) reported. Kuwait leadership’s support for T4 will improve air transport services, he said. “It is a source of pride that the Kuwait Airways makes its inaugural flight from the new terminal to Bahrain,” said Kamal. Sheikh Azzam said the first flight from T4 to Bahrain embodied deep-rooted relations, and distinguished status the kingdom enjoys among Kuwaitis. He thanked all those who contributed to the success of Kuwait Airways flight to Bahrain. – KUNA