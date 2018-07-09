Kuwait, China ink several agreements, MoUs to boost ties in various fields

Amir, Chinese President chair official talks in Beijing

BEIJING: Kuwait and China yesterday signed several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting ties. During a ceremony held at the Great Hall of People in Beijing in the presence of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kuwait – represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah – and China – represented by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi – signed a cooperation mechanism between the governments of the two states.

A cooperation protocol to boost defensive industry cooperation was signed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and executive at the Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense Zhang Youxia. A bilateral cooperation agreement was signed between Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State of Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh as well as Vice Chairman of the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zhang Yong. A MoU on e-commerce cooperation was signed between Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan and Chinese International Trade Representative and Deputy Minister of Commerce Fu Ziying.

A MoU to encourage investment was signed by Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiang Zengwei. A cooperation agreement was signed between Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure). KPC’s CEO Nizar Al-Adsani and Sinosure’s Wang Yi inked the deal.

A memo on developing smart applications for Kuwait’s Al-Harir City (Silk City) and Boubyan Islands projects was signed between Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kuwait’s Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Salem Al-Othainah and Chairman of Huawei Technology Liang Hua.

Smart cities

The agreement signed with Huawei Company aims to implement the smart cities strategy in the country, Othaina said, noting that the memorandum was divided into four sections connected with the development of intelligent infrastructure networks, security, virtual systems and the digital transformation of various industries and central managements in Kuwait.

He also explained that the memorandum had touched on the implementation of smart cities in Kuwait, including the Silk (Al-Harir) City and Kuwaiti islands development projects. He added that both sides discussed the Mubarak seaport, proposed to be built in Bubyan Island northeast of Kuwait, as an initial starting point for smart cities projects, noting that the MoU will include a joint strategy in this regard. The MoU also aimed to exchange expertise, technological innovation, general design and consultancy to transform Mubarak seaport project into an intelligent facility. The cost of this consultation and design will be on Huawei Company, Othaina said.

Meanwhile, the MoU signed on e-commerce aims to boost cooperation in facilitating trade between the two countries and achieve sustainable development in the field, Roudhan said. The three-year deal also focuses on boosting electronic trade in the fields of joint studies, sharing experience in making policies, creating dialogue between private and public sectors and organizing joint training courses. Moreover, it will provide opportunities to develop small and medium-sized enterprises in different fields including tourism and leisure, which will create more job opportunities.

Official reception

The reception ceremony for the official state visit of His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation to China was held earlier yesterday at Great Hall of the People in Beijing with the presence of President Xi and senior officials. After the ceremony, His Highness the Amir and President Xi presided over the official talks between Kuwait and China.

The discussions focused on the historic bilateral ties in addition to ways and means to develop the partnership on all possible domains, especially within economy. The talks, highlighted by a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, also touched on coordinating efforts within the regional and international spheres, as well as issues of common interest. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir extended an official invitation to President Xi to visit the country.

President Xi later held a dinner banquet at the Great Hall of People in Beijing in honor of His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation. His Highness the Amir’s accompanying delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh, Minister of commerce and industry Khaled Al-Roudan and Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rashidi. The delegation also includes, Chief of Staff of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Dr Yousef Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Amiri Diwan advisor Muhammad Abdullah Abu Al-Hasan, Chief of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah.

The delegation also gathered the Chairman and CEO of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, Eng. Salem Al-Othaina, Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development’s (KFAED) Abdulwahab Al-Bader, Head of Media and Cultural Affairs at Amiri Diwan Yousef Hamad Al-Roumi, Head of Political and Economic Affairs at Amiri Diwan Sheikh Fawaz Al-Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief Executive Officer of the apparatus for developing the Silk City (in Al-Sabbiah) and Boubyan Island, Faisal Al-Medlej and top officials at Amiri Diwan, Foreign Ministry and oil Ministry.

Strategic value

Minister Hajraf described the Amir’s official state visit to China as being of extreme strategic value, saying that the event would hopefully further bolster relations between the two sides. The official rounds of talks had touched on various political and economic issues, said Hajraf who indicated that the Kuwaiti side informed their Chinese counterparts of their plans for the development of Al-Harir city and a number of Kuwaiti Islands.

China is welcomed to invest in Kuwait, affirmed Hajraf, adding that his country was keen on exploring business opportunities offered by China. The two sides have succeeded in inking seven agreements and memorandum of understandings that will contribute to the development of relations on various domains, said the Kuwaiti minister, indicating that “the Chinese side have showcased great interest integrated economic cooperation with Kuwait.” – KUNA