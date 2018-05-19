Kuwait calls for int’l partnership against chemical weapons use

PARIS: Kuwait called on Friday for creating an international solid partnership to punish those who evade punishment when using chemical weapons. This came in a statement by Sami Al-Sulaiman, Kuwait’s Ambassador to France on sidelines of a conference on partnership to address evasion of punishment for use of chemical weapons, where around 33 countries and organizations were taking part. Sulaiman, who represented First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to the conference, said it was important to create a new mechanism within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to determine parties using chemical weapons.

Kuwait, he said, was keen on participating in all international efforts to support global peace and security. Kuwait, said Sulaiman, also supported the OPCW and was a member in an agreement that prohibited production, storing and use of chemical weapons. Conferees discussed how to collect evidence to determine the parties responsible for use of chemical weapons, and how to impose sanctions on individuals or entities with relation to the chemical weapons. – KUNA