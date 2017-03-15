Kuwait call for collaborated efforts to combat terrorists

KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah called on the international community to collaborate on implementing a broad strategy to combat the so-called Islamic State (IS) and other terrorist groups. Jarallah made the remarks during the opening session of the Foreign Terrorist Fighters Working Group meeting held yesterday at Sheraton Hotel. “This meeting will be an opportunity for coalition partners to discuss ways to further accelerate the campaign against Daesh,” he said, using the Arabic acronym for the terrorist group.

He affirmed pursuing action at various levels for facing IS, noting the terrorist threats posed by IS to the region and beyond and identifying and laying down the measures that coalition members and the international community should undertake in the fight against Daesh.

Jarallah congratulated Iraq for recapturing the eastern half of Mosul from IS. He said developments to combat terrorism underscore the effectiveness of mass confrontation and the importance of coordination against terrorism. He praised Kuwait’s efforts and its international role in facing IS, considering that several meetings have been held to support the international coalition in its campaign to wipe out Daesh.

He assured on the need to improve the strategic applications that work under this important group and follow the coalition’s efforts in the face of the damages caused by the flow of foreign fighters into conflict zones and find a mechanism for a clear return policy. He said the gathering addresses the issue of preventing fighters leaving and preparing an adequate environment for their return to their countries. Moreover, Jarallah said Kuwait has begun implementing a strategy to espouse moderation and stifle extremism. Kuwait remains “vehemently opposed” to all forms and manifestations of terrorism, he added.

Iran

Jarallah emphasized that the dialogue with Iran must be based on non­intervention in the domestic affairs of the regional states. He stressed the need for continued teamwork and coordination in all fields to address these issues and rid the world of terrorism, preserve what has been achieved and move forward to achieve a common goal. He called for the enactment of legislation and laws to counter terrorist crimes.

Kuwait has always stressed on halting such intervention “because it affects dialogue as well as the region’s security and stability,” he said, noting that the Kuwaiti authorities “have been dealing and following up with profound interest” contents of a message given to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah from the Iranian authorities. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received a message last Monday addressed to His Highness the Amir from the Iranian president-contents of which have not been officially declared. It was conveyed by the Iranian envoy in the country. “We hope to see halt of any form of meddling in the affairs of the States of the region,” he reiterated.

Asked about reported deployment of some 1,000 US troops in Kuwait as part of the war against “Daesh,” Jarallah said that efforts by the United States and other coalition States are ongoing and will not stop in facing these organizations.” Asked to react to remarks by the new Iraqi envoy in the country on Kuwait’s stance concerning Mina Abdullah, he said, “the file dealing with the port is open on regulating navigation.”

Kuwaiti and Iraqi officials have been holding continuing meetings regarding the issue of the port on the basis of the 2012 agreement, he said. The two neighboring countries inked an agreement for regulating maritime navigation via Mina Abdullah in 2012, stipulating formation of a commission to organize the navigation, ensure safety of the waterway and conserve the environment.

Jarallah also stressed that Kuwait is relentlessly exerting efforts and playing its positive role in wiping out Arab tensions and differences. “The State of Kuwait is still continuing efforts and its positive role in clearing Arab atmospheres from any tension or disagreements that undermine fraternal Arab relations,” Jarallah indicated.

Terror supporters

On the US Department of the Treasury’s listing of a Kuwaiti citizen on the list of terror supporters, Jarallah said: “Kuwait is coordinating with the US in this regard. Thus, this coordination did not and won’t stop. Regardless of the nationality, there is cooperation among the coalition’s countries over (terror) suspects.”

On the coming Arab summit in Jordan next month, the Kuwaiti official said: “The State of Kuwait is hopefully and optimistically looking forward to this summit which will create a quantum leap in common Arab action with the participation of GCC leaders. We are convinced that this participation will constitute a push for common Arab action.” Jarallah noted that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will visit Turkey next week, and that contacts are underway for setting a date for the Turkish president’s planned visit to Kuwait. He also pointed to a planned visit by His Highness the Amir to Egypt within the framework of fraternal relations between both countries’ leaders.

By Faten Omar and agencies