Kuwait boasts historical ties with Saudi Arabia

Saudi diplomacy promotes security and peace: Ambassador

KUWAIT: Senior Kuwaiti officials took pride in the exemplary relations between their country and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two countries are bounded by history and mandatory interaction in all fields and at all levels, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem told reporters. He made the comments on the sidelines of a reception hosted by Saudi Embassy in Kuwait Monday evening to celebrate the Kingdom’s 87th national day that falls on September 23. The celebration also gathered Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Saudi Ambassador Dr Abdulaziz Al-Fayez as well as dozens of senior officials from both countries.

Ghanem said the deep-rooted relationship between the two sisterly countries has kept growing since their foundation based on mutual respect and supportive stances thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Kuwaiti top lawmaker quoted late king of Saudi Arabia Fahad bin Abdulaziz as saying in 1990 when Kuwait was invaded by Iraq: “Kuwait and Saudi Arabia must exist together or end together.”

“The Kuwaiti people cherish this memory and amicable relationship that are handed down from one generation to another,” he went on. Ghanem congratulated the Saudi leaders and people on the national day, voicing his best wishes to the Kingdom.

Test of time

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said the relationship between the two countries stood the test of time and provide an example for other countries to follow. “The achievements made by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all areas over the last 87 years are a source of pride for all Arab countries,” he told reporters on this occasion.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled noted that the Kingdom’s vision 2030 constitutes a significant milestone in development taking stock of the potentials of the Kingdom and requirements of the time. He congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz as well as the Saudi people on the national day, voicing his best wishes for the Kingdom.

Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah said the peoples of the Arabian Gulf states and the Muslim nation share the joy of this celebration with the Saudi people. The love for the Kingdom testifies that these nations hold the Kingdom in high esteem, the acting minister of information said, wishing Saudi Arabia more prosperity and progress under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Active diplomacy

In the meantime, Ambassador Fayez reaffirmed the commitment of the Saudi leaders to defend the fair issues of the Arab and Muslim nations, citing their active diplomacy to promote security and peace across the region and beyond. “The Kingdom’s active diplomacy has recently culminated in the convention of the Arab-Islamic-US summit in Riyadh in last May,” he noted.

On the Kuwaiti-Saudi relations, he said they proved to be a good example for other countries to follow thanks to the close contacts between Saudi King and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait. He congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz as well as the Saudi people on the national day. – KUNA