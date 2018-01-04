Kuwait bans poultry from Saudi Arabia over bird flu

KUWAIT: Kuwait placed a temporary ban on importing live poultry from Saudi Arabia after the appearance of a strain of birds flu there, an official announced recently. This decision came based on reports released by the World Organization for Animal Health which indicates that the H8N8 virus was detected in Saudi Arabia, said Shakir Awadh, the official spokesman of the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources in a report published in December 25, 2017.