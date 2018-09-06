Kuwait bans food imports from Iraq

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has temporarily banned imports of all food products from Iraq due to Cholera outbreak there, an official announced yesterday. Tareq Al-Sabti, the director of public relations and media at the public authority for good and nutrition, declared in a statement lifting a ban on imports of the German cheese, Jocca, fresh and frozen shrimps from Texas, the United States of America. Texas has become free of the acute disease, Hepatopancreatic Necrosis. Moreover, another prohibition has been enforced for bringing in beef, lamb and goat meat from the Kyrgyz Republic due to outbreak of Anthrax. – KUNA