Kuwait, Bahrain promote, boost diplomatic relations

Amir receives Bahrain Prime Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with visiting Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah were present at the meeting. During the meeting, they had friendly talks that reflected the depth of fraternal distinguished relations between both sisterly countries, and ways of promoting and bolstering them in all fields for the common interest of both nations within the GCC framework of firm historical relations.

The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al-Saleh and several other senior officials. His Highness the Amir later held a luncheon banquet in honor of visiting Bahraini Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace.- Agencies