Kuwait Autism Center for Vocational Rehabilitation, Youth Welfare opens

Serves autistic children and youth from Kuwait and neighboring countries

KUWAIT: Under the auspices of Minister of Justice and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahd Al-Afasi, the Kuwait Autism Center for Vocational Rehabilitation and Youth Welfare opened yesterday in Mishref. On the sidelines of the event, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh told reporters the Kuwait Autism Center opened with a donation from the union of consumer co-operative societies. “It will serve all children and youth with autism from Kuwait and neighboring countries,” she said. “Kuwait aims to show the challenges facing autistic people and to stress that they have rights equal to all society members. I hope in the near future that we will open other centers for other disabilities. The previous autism school was small and could not accommodate everyone.”

Sabeeh said the cooperative projects’ fund will focus on the disabled and the elderly and open centers, resorts and shelters to emphasize the cooperation of everyone at the Gulf, local and civil level. She pointed out that this project comes within the framework of the national cooperative projects committee’s keenness to diversify the projects it supports to serve all sectors of the Kuwaiti society, and the government will spare no effort in following up the implementation of the projects and to provide services to Kuwaiti citizens at the highest levels.

Kuwait Autism Center for Vocational Rehabilitation and Youth Welfare is located over an area of 2,000 sq m, and consists of four floors including galleries, visual exhibition areas, a swimming pool, art workshops, sensory halls and a multipurpose hall. The center is the first specialized institution in this field in the Arab world. The center’s activities and services span beyond Kuwait to the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab countries. It is the meeting place and organizer of gatherings of specialists, researchers and training courses, receiving the first ISO awards for institutions in this field in the Middle East. Moreover, the Applied Behavior Center of Kuwait (ABC) is another body which treats autistic children through early intervention services and educational programs.

By Faten Omar