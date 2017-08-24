Kuwait assures pilgrims of convenience as Hajj nears

JEDDAH: Kuwait will make sure that its pilgrims will be well looked after during the forthcoming Hajj season, said a Kuwaiti official yesterday. After meeting with the bodies involved in Kuwait’s Hajj campaign, including the ministries of health, information and interior, among others, the head of the campaign Khlaif Al-Athena assured Kuwaitis that preparations were well in place for the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Al-Athena, who is also in charge of technical affairs and foreign relations at Kuwait’s ministry of Awqaf, commended all the meticulous efforts made to ensure that the pilgrims will have access to all necessities. He also called on Kuwaiti pilgrims to abide by all rules and regulations set by Saudi authorities, who recently decided to permit illegal residents to undertake the Islamic journey, to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj season. Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a mandatory religious duty for adult Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime. — KUNA