Kuwait army chief unhurt after chopper crash in Bangladesh

KUWAIT: The defense ministry announced yesterday the safety of Kuwait Army’s Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohammed Al-Khuder and his accompanying delegation following a helicopter accident during an official visit to Bangladesh. The helicopter carrying Khuder and his accompanying delegation suffered an accident in Sylhet, where heavy fog obscured the pilot’s vision, causing the chopper to crash into trees while landing at the designated site, the ministry said in a press release.

It added that Khuder contacted First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as Deputy Chief of Staff Gen Abdullah Nawaf Al-Sabah, stressing that only minimal material damage and moderate injuries were reported. The chief of staff and his entourage left Kuwait on Monday morning for an official visit to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called Khuder to inquire about his health and that of his delegation following the accident. In return, Khuder extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Amir for his generous and paternal initiative to inquire about his health and his companions’ safety, wishing the Amir lasting good health and wellness. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah made similar calls.