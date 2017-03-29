Kuwait anti-corruption authority refers officials to prosecution

KUWAIT: Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority has referred six senior civil servants including government officials to the public prosecution for failing to disclose their financial statements as scheduled.

The authority said in a statement yesterday, that the six citizens were referred to the prosecution for their failure to divulge their financial status to the authority within the legal time frame required.

The group submitted to the prosecution includes members of the cabinet, the parliament and board members of cooperative societies.

However, the authority indicated that these nationals had actually submitted the required statements, but they were late. It urged concerned citizens, required to submit information about their financial status, to do so immediately and contact it on the phone number 118 for any clarifications.

The authority also indicated that all personnel and ranking civil servants, subject to the system, must update the required financial data. It is unclear what, if any, legal ramifications will be taken against the six. — KUNA