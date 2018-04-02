Kuwait and Comoros agree to form cooperation committee

Amir and his guest swapped top-grade medals

KUWAIT: Kuwait and the Republic of Comoros yesterday agreed to form a joint cooperation committee. The accord was inked at Bayan Palace, with attendance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the visiting President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah signed the agreement on behalf of Kuwait. Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Comoros Foreign Minister inked it on his government’s behalf. Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir and his guest swapped top-grade medals at a ceremony at Bayan Palace. His Highness also honored the president and his delegation with a luncheon. Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir held official talks at Bayan Palace with President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, who is currently in a visit to the country.

The talks were held in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The talks, according to Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, related to bilateral relations and issues of common interest. President of the Comoros and his accompanying delegation arrived to the country yesterday. He was received at the airport by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials. A mission of honor, headed by Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abulhassan, was formed to accompany the distinguished guest. – KUNA