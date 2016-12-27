Kuwait Ambassador meets Pakistan’s Adviser to PM

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi called on Pakistan’s Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Fatemi in Islamabad.

According to an official release, during the meetings they discussed matters of bilateral interest and cooperation in different sectors. The Kuwaiti envoy conveyed greetings of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait to the Adviser and SAPM.

He said that Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed historical ties, while appreciating that Pakistan has always extended full support and help whenever Kuwait required it. He said that while in Pakistan, he would strive to enhance the existing warm and friendly relationship, to a new level of mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office press release on Tuesday, the SAPM welcomed Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to Pakistan and wished him success in his new assignment. The SAPM noted that Pakistan and Kuwait had always stood by each other in difficult times and were bonded together through many shared commonalities.

He thanked the Kuwaiti Government for taking care of a large number of Pakistanis living in Kuwait, who served as a strong bridge between two brotherly nations. He appreciated the generous role played by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in Pakistan.

The SAPM noted that with the megaproject China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) already underway and economic and security situation improving, far greater economic opportunities were available for Kuwaiti investors, especially in the power sector to benefit in a business friendly environment provided by the Government of Pakistan. – KUNA