Kuwait allows compensation for Indian workers who lost jobs

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti government has announced compensation for 710 Indian workers who left the country after they lost their jobs following a protracted labor dispute. The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) has directed the Social Affairs and Labor Ministry to pay KD 250 as a relief amount to each worker registered with the PAM, an Indian Embassy official told Kuwait Times.

The Indian Embassy had initially submitted in September a list of 3,614 workers for compensation, but an agreement could not be reached on the modalities to liquidate the security deposits.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh visited Kuwait earlier this year and held talks with the authorities to find a solution to the issue of the aggrieved laborers. The embassy also pursued the matter and held several rounds of talks, leading to the signing of a power of attorney, the official said. Subsequently, the embassy submitted a modified list of 1,262 people, out of which PAM shortlisted 710 people who would be eligible for compensation of KD 250 each. A mechanism has been evolved to remit the amount directly to the workers’ accounts – who are currently out of the country – the official added.

By Sajeev K Peter