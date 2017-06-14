Kuwait alarmed over humanitarian crisis in Syria

GENEVA: Kuwait yesterday warned that worsening humanitarian conditions in war-torn Syria would be detrimental to the global political landscape. Speaking at the 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Kuwait’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations (UN) Jamal Al-Ghunaim said that his country is fully committed to the security and stability of Syria. Moreover, he underscored his growing concerns over the appalling atrocities being committed in Syria, ones that largely remain unabated as the conflict enters its seventh year.

The Kuwaiti diplomat lamented the massive loss of life that the conflict has induced, as more than 40,000 people have been killed and around 12 million others displaced. “Innocent civilians are being repeatedly targeted with impunity, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and the international community has failed to put an end to the bloodshed,” Ghunaim noted. He added that Kuwait has made stupendous efforts, along with other countries neighboring Syria, to make sure that hapless Syrian children are not deprived of education. The 35th UNHRC session, which runs from June 6-23, delves into the humanitarian conditions in Syria through reports produced by specialists. – KUNA