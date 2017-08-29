Kuwait Airways transports 4,684 pilgrims

JEDDAH: Kuwait Airways operated 16 flights carrying around 4,684 pilgrims from Kuwait to Islam’s hallowed grounds to undertake the holy Islamic journey of Hajj, one of the company’s officials said yesterday. Kuwait Airways’ regional director for the Gulf Mishaal Al-Dalak said that Kuwait’s national carrier is eager to provide convenient trips to Islam’s holiest shrine.

He pointed out that passengers will find the company’s new fleet of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft comfortable and satisfactory. He added that flights carrying the pilgrims ran smoothly and promptly, thanking Saudi authorities for their cooperation.

Relief teams ready

Meanwhile, Civil defense and Red Crescent teams are full ready to provide safety and emergency service for pilgrims at start of the rituals in Mina today, a civil defense chief said yesterday. Colonel Humoud Al-Faraj said that safety and pre-emptive precautions’ teams have already examined safety procedures at the camps. The civil defense teams have been trained on evacuation, placing pilgrims at potential risks in safe locations, restoring normal conditions, equipment and manpower reinforcements.

He indicated that the precautionary actions involve other departments namely the fire authority to ensure that no combustible materials exist at the pilgrims’ gathering locations. Col Al-Faraj also noted that the precautionary activities include examination of safety at the tunnels, cautioning that using liquefied gas is not allowed at the camps. Also, the Saudi Red Crescent announced that 36 medical centers had been set up. The medical teams on the ground are backed by aerial units for speedy transportation of ill pilgrims aboard helicopters. – Agencies