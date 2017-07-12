Kuwait Airways signs agreement with ministries to sponsor pilot and engineering students

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways, the official national airline of the State of Kuwait, signed yesterday a protocol agreement with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, that will see the airline sponsor the training of 180 student pilots and aviation engineers, over the next three years.

The signing event, which took place at Kuwait Airways’ head office, was attended by Dr Mohammad Al-Fares, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Hind Al-Sabeeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, and Ebrahim Al-Khuzam, CEO of Kuwait Airways, and Dr Hamed Al-Azemi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education along with the senior management from both ministries and Kuwait Airways. The outcome of this initiative will see Kuwait Airways sponsor a total of 60 Kuwaiti national students, per year, over a three year period, in areas of pilot training and aviation engineering studies.

“(Yesterday’s) agreement signals another significant step in Kuwait Airways’ long history of supporting the development of Kuwaiti national talent. Kuwait Airways is a committed partner in the development of Kuwait’s aviation industry and overall economic development and is proud to continue its support of the country’s pioneering status in the regional airline business,” said Khuzam.

“The terms of the protocol agreement will see the Ministry of Higher Education select 60 students, per year, to be sent to some of the most recognized training and educational institutes in the world. On the successful completion of their studies, Kuwait Airways will then offer the graduates a job at the airline – within their specialist areas,” Khuzam added.

While the aviation industry has undoubtedly faced a number of challenges over the last few years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast that the aviation market, in the Middle East, will continue to grow at a steady five per cent, through to 2035. According to IATA, regional passenger numbers are also set to double within that time, to 414 million per year.

With Kuwait Airways noting a significantly higher passenger growth rate, over the regional average, with an increase of over 20 per cent recorded in 2016, the official national airline of Kuwait is certainly making strides to regain a significant foothold within the regional aviation market. Its aircraft acquisition policy – a total of 35 new aircraft that starting arriving in 2016 and to be delivered by 2022 – being a significant part of that transformation and progress.