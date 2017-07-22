Kuwait Airways receives 9th Boeing 777-300ER

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways, the official national carrier, announced on Friday the delivery of the ‘Al-Wafra’ aircraft of the family of long-range twin-engine jets, the Boeing 777-300ER. In a press statement, Kuwait Airways Chairman Sami Al-Rasheed said it was the ninth plane of a 10-aircraft deal of the same family.

He added that four aircraft have been sold and re-leased to the ALAFCO company in a financing partnership. He extolled cooperation of the company’s management in fulfilling this partnership to be in favor of interest of the two companies, indicating that it is the first cooperation in its kind with Kuwait Airways.

In a similar statement, Adel Al-Banawan, deputy CEO of ALAFCO, said it is the first deal between ALAFCO and the national carrier. The deal will have positive repercussions that will contribute to the prosperity of the national economy, he noted. The passenger plane is part of a 10-aircraft deal expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2017.

Established in 1953, Kuwait Airways is one of the carriers in the Gulf region. The State of Kuwait owns all company’s stocks. ALAFCO is a plane-leasing company established in Kuwait in 2000 and enlisted in Boursa Kuwait in 2006. It is jointly owned by the Kuwait Finance House and Kuwait Airways. – KUNA