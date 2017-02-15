Kuwait Airways proud sponsors of annual festival of Khaleeji music: ‘Febrayer Kuwait’

Six nights of musical entertainment concludes this weekend

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways, the official national carrier of the State of Kuwait, has announced its pride in supporting the successful sponsorship of the well-loved, annual musical celebration ‘Febrayer Kuwait.’ As one of the main sponsors and “Official Carrier” for the event, Kuwait Airways stated that it hoped it had played its part in bringing joy to regional and international visitors to this annual celebration – a coming together of Khaleeji (Arabian Gulf) musical talents and its famous singers.

With 11 artists performing over the six-night program, spread over three weeks, this year’s event has offered up a special treat to fans of Khaleeji music, with the line-up of stars including the renowned and hugely respected Saudi singer, Rashed Al Majed. His solo performance tomorrow being the showpiece finale to the event. This will be Al Majed’s first public performance, in Kuwait, in over eight years.

If you have not got a ticket to see Majed then, unfortunately, you are already out of luck (or will need to check on E-Bay) because, according to organizers, tickets for his show sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale in January. The venue for all of the ‘Febrayer Kuwait’ events have been held at the Sheikh Jabar Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, otherwise known as The Opera House.

On each night of the event, apart from Majed’s finale evening, audiences have been treated to performances of two well-renowned Khaleeji singers. The program’s dates for this year: 26-27 January; 2-3 February; and 16-17 February.

On 26 January, ‘Febrayer Kuwait’ was opened by the famous Kuwaiti singer, Abdullah Al Rwaished, followed by Aseel Abu Baker Salim. On 27 January, audiences were treated to the inimitable sounds of Nawal and Rabih Sager.

On 2nd February, the talents of another Kuwaiti singer, Nabeel Shuwail, and Shereen, were the headliners. Mohammed Abdu and Angham performed on 3 February; and on 16 February it will be the turn of Majed Al-Mohandis and Asala. Rashed Al-Majed completes the line-up with a solo performance, on 17 February.

“As the ‘Official Carrier of Febrayer Kuwait’, Kuwait Airways is proud to be lending its support and sponsorship to an event that celebrates both Kuwaiti and regional cultural heritage,” said Rasha Al-Roumi, Chairperson and CEO, Kuwait Airways.

“Over the years, Febrayer Kuwait has proven to be a key attraction for visitors to come to the country, along with the many other events and activities that are traditionally held during this month.”

“As the official national carrier of the State of Kuwait, we have welcomed on-board many GCC citizens, Arab nationals and many other visitors from around the world to this wonderful celebration of music and culture,” Roumi added.