Kuwait Airways proud of Amir’s support; launches flights at new terminal: Chief

All passengers will use the new terminal by late September

KUWAIT: National Carrier Kuwait Airways is proud of His Highness the Amir’s efforts to propel the airline to new levels, its chairman Yousef Al-Jassem said yesterday. The flag carrier has already launched a number of flights out of Kuwait International Airports’ newly-built terminal 4 (T4), Jassem said in a statement after meeting with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He said that “travelers are more satisfied now with the airline than ever before,” much to the delight of His Highness the Amir, pointing out that all Kuwait Airways passengers will be flying out of the new terminal T4 by late September. “His Highness the Amir has offered me sage advice germane to the aviation industry,” Jassem said, which will prove valuable to Kuwait Airways’ quest for prominence.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways announced that it has transported 4,654 pilgrims from Kuwait through 16 flights to Prince Mohammed bin Abdul-Aziz International Airport in Medina and King Abdul-Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. Meshal Al-Dalk, the regional director of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Kuwait Airways, affirmed that Kuwait Airways is always keen to provide the best services to the pilgrims.

He also pointed out the keenness of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, represented by the Chairman to make all efforts, energies and possibilities to serve the pilgrims of Kuwait. Dalk praised the efforts of the Kuwaiti consulate members in Jeddah to provide all the services the pilgrims, while at the same time praising the cooperation with the authorities in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the entry of Kuwait’s pilgrims. Kuwait consulate in Jeddah provided a phone number in case of emergency: 0535571133.