Kuwait Airways plane makes emergency landing in Frankfurt

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways announced Monday that its flight KU-168 heading back to Kuwait from Paris diverted its route and landed safely at the Frankfurt International Airport due to a technical problem. In a press statement, Kuwait Airways clarified that the fault was repaired in Frankfurt and the plane resumed the flight.

Unfortunately, the problem was detected again which forced the pilot to return to the Frankfurt International Airport, the Kuwaiti national carrier regretted. As the crew had exceeded their working hours and for the comfort of passengers, bookings were made for the crew and passengers at one of Frankfurt’s hotels to rest till a replacement was sent, it noted. Flight No KU172 would leave from the Frankfurt International Airport to Kuwait yesterday at 2:20 pm local time with all passengers of the delayed flight on board. – KUNA