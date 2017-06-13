Kuwait Airways plane bound to Trivandrum, India damaged

KUWAIT: A Kuwait Airways plane suffered minor damage when the tow bar from a push-back tractor snapped causing the vehicle to hit the aircraft, the company said in a statement. No one was hurt. “All passengers were safely offloaded” and are all safe, the company added.

Kuwait Airways Airbus 320, which was bound to Trivandrum, India, suffered some minor damage to its underside area, it added. An investigation is underway to know cause of the break in the tow bar, it added.

Kuwait Airways remains committed to safety is fully compliant with Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and international safety regulations, it affirmed. —KUNA