Kuwait Airways, ministry sign scholarship protocol

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Planning and Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh disclosed plans to sign a protocol of cooperation between Kuwait Airways and the Ministry of Higher Education soon with the aim of dispatching students who want to study commercial aviation sciences and aviation engineering on scholarships abroad.

Sabeeh said this would be done for the first time in Kuwait with the aim of supporting Kuwaiti youth and providing them with proper job opportunities. “This will be done thanks to the efforts exerted by Education Minister Dr Mohammed Al-Fares, the higher education undersecretary Dr Hamed Al-Azmi and Kuwait Airways’ board chairman,” she underlined, noting that the protocol would be signed to reduce students’ financial burdens, as studying aviation for two years costs around KD 60,000.

Sabeeh added the protocol would last for three years and provide 180 scholarships – 60 students annually – to be selected under Kuwait Airways’ supervision. “Kuwait Airways is currently understaffed by 120 pilots and co-pilots,” she underlined.

Food regulations

Head of the Municipal Council’s technical affairs committee Ali Al-Mousa said the committee will discuss a letter from the food and nutrition authority concerning food-related regulations as well as food truck regulations, which are highly significant to a large segment of the youth.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi