Kuwait Airways inaugurates premium lounge at T4 building

KAC-Incheon coordination to make T4 a role model for modern airport administrations

KUWAIT: Officials inaugurate the new Bayan lounge at the T4 building yesterday. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) inaugurated yesterday the new state-of-the-art Bayan lounge at the terminal 4 (T4) building, which is dedicated exclusively to first and business class passengers. The opening was held in presence of Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Chairman Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

KAC is keen on enhancing Kuwait International Airport, keeping up with latest developments, and preserving Kuwait’s well-regarded international reputation, Sheikh Salman said in a statement. He expressed his gratitude to KAC and all its staff for making a quantum leap in the national carrier’s services to travelers, wishing the Corporation further progress and development.

Meanwhile, KAC’s Chairman Yousef Al-Jassem stated that opening the new premium lounge is one of the corporation’s latest accomplishments and part of its efforts to enhance its various services. The highly efficient lounge was constructed and completed within just 70 days, Jassem noted, adding the project was implemented in coordination with the South Korean-based Incheon International Airport Corporation.

The KAC-Incheon coordination would attain DGCA’s goals in making T4 building a role model for modern airport administrations, he said. Such significant achievements are part of implementing the directions of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister to swiftly complete and achieve all services, added the executive official. Furthermore, he affirmed KAC’s continued keenness to improve its services and keep up with the latest aviation inflight entertainment. – KUNA