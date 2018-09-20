Kuwait Airways, Higher Education ministry sign memorandum of understanding

15 percent discount for Kuwaiti students studying abroad

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Higher Education (MHE) yesterday at the KAC premises for a 15 percent discount of market price for the Kuwaiti students studying abroad.

According to this agreement, all Kuwaiti students studying abroad on scholarship by the Ministry of Higher Education will be entitled to a 15 percent discount on market price on airline tickets to all destinations and for unlimited times during the year. The special promotion includes electronic tickets on flights starting from Kuwait and outside Kuwait.

Abdullah Al-Sharhan, CEO of KAC, said that that the memorandum comes as part of KAC’s plan to support and encourage students. “The ministry will provide us with the names of around 35,000 students who will be entitled to benefit from this promotion, and the database will be systematically updated. This initiative from the ministry highlights their interest and caring for the students,” he pointed out.

This is not the first cooperation between KAC and MHE. “Last year we also signed a memorandum with MHE for transporting the pilots studying in aviation colleges abroad on the expenses of MHE. Some of them will return to Kuwait this year and the others will be following in the coming years,” added Sharhan.

Dr Subih Al-Mikhezim, Undersecretary of MHE, noted that “there are about 23,000 students studying abroad on the expense of MHE, around 3,000 students studying abroad on their own expenses under the supervision of MHE, in addition to around 7,000 students studying abroad financed by other governmental institutions. In the future, maybe more categories of students will be included.”

Mishaal Al-Mutairi, Manager of KAC’s Oasis Club, noted that Kuwait Airways will offer additional 2,500 free miles to students’ accounts in KAC’s loyalty program Oasis Club, which will be added gradually by 500 miles every year.

By Nawara Fattahova