Kuwait Airways chairperson willingly resigned

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh stressed that the former chairperson of Kuwait Airways Rasha Al-Roumi had willingly resigned from office without being asked to do so. Responding to an inquiry made by MP Mohammed Al-Dallal about the obstacles Roumi claimed she faced during her tenure, Sabeeh said that Kuwait Airways’ former head office building was in use since the 1970’s and that the cabinet decided to demolish it in 2014 because it was unsafe. Sabeeh also refuted all other points, denying that other airliners were favored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

50 applicants

MP Dr Abdul Kareem Al-Kandari urged Minister of Oil, Minister of Electricity and Water Essam Al-Marzouq to keep promises he had made when he announced that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) intends to hire over 2,000 Kuwaitis within its 2017-2018 plan. Kandari added that Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) only hired 50 applicants with petroleum engineering degrees while it needed more, which shocked many rejected applicants. Kandari stressed that the minster needs to follow up with what is happening in KOC to solve the problem.

By A Saleh