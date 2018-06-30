Kuwait airport’s fire

KUWAIT: A limited fire engulfed the smoking room at Kuwait International Airport due to short circuit yesterday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The fire, which took place between Gate 9 and Gate 10 at the airport, caused neither casualties nor disruptions to air travel operations, it said in a press statement. Firefighters have already put the limited fire under control, according to the DGCA’s statement. — KUNA