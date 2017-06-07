Kuwait airport security assessment in July

KUWAIT: A delegation from IATA and US Aviation Safety Organization will visit Kuwait International Airport in July to assess the security measures followed and how far they match international standard safety standards that were conditioned to resume direct flights between Kuwait and the US as well as some European countries.

This will be the last visit before a detailed report is made about security measures and how far the instructions made by both organizations were taken into consideration, including having an accredited international British company specialized in security inspection to do inspections at Kuwait International Airport. The conditions also included doubling the number of security agents at each gate to four, having more security agents at all sections and securing all flights.

By A Saleh