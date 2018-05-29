Kuwait Airport ready for summer season

KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said yesterday it was carrying out refurbishments in Terminal I of Kuwait International Airport for the 2018 summer season. DGCA temporarily stopped additional flights of carriers and will allow airlines to send bigger planes in exceptional circumstances, Director General Yusuf Al-Fozan said. He noted that DGCA also transferred 15 percent of traffic to Sheikh Saad Terminal (T3) and Al-Jazeera terminal (T5). “We seek to transfer Kuwait Airways flights to the new Terminal Four (T4) by the end of this summer season,” added Fozan.

This distribution, he said, would create a relative balance among the four terminals until the opening of Terminal Two (T2) in 2022. Fozan said new self check-in machines were installed, and conveyor belts were modernized. New seats were installed for the senior people at the check-in counters, security check points were increased from five to nine, while immigration counters increased from 10 to 22. DGCA, said Fozan, would issue messages for the travelers through social media. – KUNA