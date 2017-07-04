Kuwait adheres to human rights standards: Interior Minister

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah underlined yesterday Kuwait’s firm commitment to human rights principles and laws, saying that discrimination has no place in the country. As he received the Chief of the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) mission in Kuwait Iman Ereiqat, Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah said that the Ministry of Interior (MoI) enjoys a close rapport with the UN and other global human rights organizations, MoI said in a statement released to the press yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ereiqat noted that Kuwait’s support of the IOM and the country’s humanitarian deeds were appreciated, the statement added. Elsewhere, Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah met with Tunisia’s Ambassador to Kuwait Ahmad bin Saghir, as talks centered on Kuwait’s “special ties” with the North African nation. – KUNA