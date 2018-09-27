Kuwait acting diligently to combat corruption

Kuwait elected rapporteur at int’l anti-corruption academy

VIENNA: Kuwait has made headways in securing human and material resources for preventing and combating corruption, said the visiting head of the country’s Anti-Corruption Authority. Abdulrahman Al-Nemsh was addressing the two-day International Anti-Corruption Academy’s (IACA) seventh session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). He has noted Kuwait’s keenness on exerting serious and diligent efforts for attaining objectives of the UNCAC since it joined the treaty, along with other relevant international accords.

Kuwait joined the treaty that established the IACA in 2014. Locally, law 2/2016 was enacted, stipulating establishment of the national anti-corruption authority (Nazaha). Nazaha is exerting maximum efforts and working professionally, in coordination with other state departments, to attain the goals upon which it had been established, Nemsh said, indicating that the approach is to accomplish the tasks according to the UNCAC criteria and priorities of the national development scheme (Vision 2035).

Moreover, it is doing its best to secure educational and vocational training in the field of preventing and combating corruption, Nemsh said, noting that his country has hosted a regional session, during which it examined the IACA expertise and programs. Also during the session, 55 participants from 13 states benefited from the experience.

Nazaha continues to follow up on the IACA training curricula and supporting its budget, Nemsh said, indicating that Kuwait has been contributing to the financial allocations for the academy due to its belief in promoting and developing nations, which is in turn is based on broader expertise exchange, ongoing communications and knowledge exchange.

It has recently begun coordinating with the other concerned authorities in Kuwait to work out necessary procedures for accrediting the IACA certificates in the country, according to relevant national legislations. He renewed the resolve for training workforce on state-of-art means for combating corruption – under patronization of HH the Amir, considering that this scourge is detrimental to the society security and stability, moral values, principles such as justice, and threatens sustainable development and sovereignty of the law.

Kuwait was later elected as a rapporteur at the assembly bureau representing the Asian Group of IACA. The newly-elected rapporteur, first secretary at the Kuwaiti embassy Abdullah Al-Obaidi, affirmed in a statement to KUNA on sidelines of the seventh assembly Kuwait’s keenness on bolstering cooperation with international organizations and agencies, specialized in combating corruption. He affirmed significance of electing Kuwait to occupy this post; also noting that the Gulf country has been keen since inking the UN convention on cementing coordination with the international community in this realm. – KUNA