Kuwait 9th among Arab cities in Quality of Living index

KUWAIT: The 2018 Quality of Living index issued by Mercer Consultancies showed that Kuwait City kept its 9th rank amongst Arab cities and is ranked 126th worldwide, while Riyadh stood 165th worldwide and Jeddah 168th. The survey showed that Dubai and Abu Dhabi topped all Arab cities, followed by Muscat, Doha and Tunis. In ranking quality of life in 231 cities, Mercer’s 20th Quality of Living Ranking survey is based on various elements such as crime rates, healthcare, education, public services, recreation, housing and personal freedom.

According to the survey, Baghdad, Khartoum, Sanaa and Damascus were ranked as the worst Arab cities in terms of quality of life, coming 231st, 229th, 227th and 225th respectively. The survey also showed that Vienna remained the highest ranked city for the ninth year, followed by Zurich, Oakland, Munich, Vancouver, Dusseldorf, Frankfort, Geneva, Copenhagen and Basel.

6.5 Ring Road

Head of the public authority for roads and land transport Ahmed Al-Hessan threatened to withdraw the 6.5 Ring Road from the contractor because the project’s delay exceeded 20 percent of its original schedule. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the project’s executive panel which was attended by both the project contractor and consultant to review accomplishment rates, Hessan said there was a 14 percent difference in the expected accomplishment rate of 29 percent. He added that work is currently in progress to bridge the gap so that the contractor can finish the work according to the agreed upon specifications and schedule. “The contractor will have to provide the needed labor and equipment to reduce the time needed,” he underlined. Hessan explained that the project is planned to be executed within three years and that studies are currently in progress to determine the obstacles causing the delay. He also described the contractor’s performance as ‘weak’.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi