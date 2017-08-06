Kuwait 2035 vision stresses importance of developing tourism

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s 2035 vision stresses the importance of developing tourism and its role in supporting Kuwait’s economy by creating continuous employment opportunities in the private sector.

In this context, Kuwait has built many modern tourist attractions and developed several facilities through the state’s Touristic Enterprises Company, including Al-Khairan resort and Kuwait Towers.

The Kuwaiti private sector also contributed, mainly through the building of modern shopping malls such as The Avenues, 360 Mall, Al-Muhalab, as well as the Sahara Golf resort. — KUNA