KTV launches channel for kids

KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al- Jabri poses with children during the launch ceremony of a TV channel yesterday. — KUNA

KUWAIT: A trial broadcast of a TV channel dedicated solely for children and backed with a simulation studio was launched yesterday. The significance of the ‘children’s channel’ stems from Kuwait TV’s national vision of ensuring young Kuwaiti generations are intellectually, culturally and educationally equipped to contribute in the country’s development, said Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri in a press release on launching the channel.



One of the channel’s major objectives is to face cultural peculiarities that could challenge the moderate and authentic traditions of the Kuwaiti society, he noted, branding the launch as a “quantum leap” in terms of cooperation and coordination between the ministry and other government entities. Jabri concluded by stressing the keenness of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on caring for children and the youth in a bid for this segment of society to contribute in achieving Kuwait’s ‘Vision 2035’ plan. – KUNA