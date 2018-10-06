KTS celebrates International Translation Day

KUWAIT: Kuwait Translators Society (KTS) held its second annual forum at Dr Suad Al-Sabah Theater recently as part of its celebrations to mark the International Translation Day. The forum, themed “translation enriches cultural heritage at changing world,” gathered dozens of intellectuals and academics who reviewed the contributions of KTS to the translation movement in the Arab world.

Speakers at the event included KTS Secretary Dr Dhiya Brusly who appreciated KTS Secretary-General Talal Al-Romeidhy’s support to the Society, associate professor of philosophy at Kuwait University Dr Abdullah Al-Jasmi, and associate professor of translation at KU Faculty of Arts Dr Mohammad bin Nasser.

KTS President Dr Tareq Fakhr-Eddin reviewed his experiment in compiling and publishing a range of articles relating to the study of translation and the challenges facing Arab translators today. The International Translation Day is celebrated on September 30, the death anniversary of St Jerome (347-420 AD) who translated most of the Bible into Latin and is considered the patron saint of translators. – KUNA