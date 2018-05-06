KSHR stresses domestic labors’ right of equality

KUWAIT: Responding to the Cabinet’s resolution on transferring domestic labor affairs department from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and keeping current regulations in effect until they are amended or cancelled, the Kuwait Society for Human Rights (KSHR) issued a statement in which it stressed that treating domestic helpers equally with other workers is one of the rights regulated in national legislations that match ILO regulations and treaties. However, KSHR expressed concerns about the lack of a clear working mechanism or regulations that will help domestic helpers the way the Interior Ministry had been doing through a long chain of services, such as facilitating departure and other procedures.

Employee transfers

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) yesterday issued a resolution renewing the suspension of all forms of employee transfers amongst state departments for another year, effective from May 27.

‘Year of Starvation’

Kuwait Food Bank (KFB) took part in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the infamous ‘Year of Starvation’ at a symposium held in Riyadh entitled “100 Years from Starvation to Wasting Food” to remind the community of the necessity of preserving and wisely consuming food and heeding lessons from the events of that year. The symposium was held under the auspices of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Governor of Riyadh and with the participation of KFB Chairman Meshaal Al-Ansari. Ansari said KFB’s participation in the symposium stems from the bank’s main message and mission of ‘A World Without Hunger’, a message from the land of humanity. He added KFB is one of the first bodies serving humanity both regionally and internationally through providing food and basic needs to the poor and needy around the world. Ansari added that the aims of the symposium match those of KFB, including calling for wise consumption of food and making use of extra food. He also said that commemorating the year of hunger aims at comparing it with the amount of food wasted nowadays.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi