KSHR: 56% of employers don’t pay indemnity to domestic helpers

KUWAIT: A study by the Kuwait Society for Human Rights showed that more than 56 percent of sponsors refuse to pay the end of service indemnity to domestic helpers, who make up 27 percent of the total expat workforce in Kuwait. The study titled “The rights of domestic help in Kuwait between theory and practice through law 68/2015” was conducted to measure the extent of compliance of the law by domestic helpers, sponsors, labor offices and rights societies that deal with domestic helpers.

It revealed the majority of employers included in the study agreed to grant a return ticket to the helper’s country of origin at the end of the contract (90.75 percent), while those not in favor made up 8 percent, as this is part of the rights mentioned in the law. The study said 56.64 percent of employers refused to pay end of service indemnity to the domestic helper, although the law gives them this right, as the law treats domestic workers similar to those in the private sector, who receive indemnity that is equal to 15 days’ salary for each year for the first five years, then one month for every following year, provided that the total is not more than the salary of 18 months for workers who are paid monthly.

The study showed that domestic helpers work for more than 10 hours according to statements of 38.15 percent of employers, while 39.88 percent said they do not pay their domestic helpers for extra work hours, 28.90 percent of employers do not allow helpers to take a weekly day off and 45.66 percent of employers do not allow their workers to leave the house during their days off. – Al-Rai