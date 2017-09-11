KRCS kicks off fundraising campaign for Rohingyas

KUWAIT: A four-day fundraising campaign for Myanmar’s “Rohingyas” who are suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions kicked off at the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) yesterday. KRCS’ President Dr Hilal Al-Sayer told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the campaign stems from Kuwait’s concern for needy people around the globe regardless of race or belief and without discrimination. He added that the campaign also contributes to the relief of the fleeing Rohingya Muslims, estimated at nearly 300,000 Muslims who have already fled violence in Rakhine State.

Al-Sayer said that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that some 300,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine State in Myanmar in the past 15 days of the outbreak of violence and more are expected to flee as well.

He pointed out that the violence in Burma has led to the displacement of thousands of Rohingyas to Bangladesh. This constitutes a new “humanitarian disaster”, explaining that women, children and families are forced to flee their homes to escape violence and walk aimlessly in search of safety. He said that donations will be accepted at the KRCS building in the morning and evening through KNET payment, adding that donations can also be accepted through KRCS’ website.

He unveiled that a field team would head to Bangladesh in the coming days to distribute aid to the fleeing Rohingyas who are in dire need for assistance. For his part, Assistant Undersecretary of the Social Development Sector at the Ministry of Social Affairs Hassan Kathem lauded the efforts of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society through its organization of this donation campaign. – KUNA